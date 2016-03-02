UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 to 50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,152.88, its highest in over two months. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday in the wake of industry data that showed a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles that were already at a record high. * RETAILERS: British shop prices fell more sharply last month than in January as retailers resorted to deeper discounts to attract wary shoppers, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 316,600 barrel per day joint venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a coking unit on Tuesday after completing a six-week overhaul of several units, sources familiar with plant operations said. * JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A new leukaemia drug viewed by industry experts as a future blockbuster has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which said it could not be confident the medicine represented an effective use of resources. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 2-Mar-16 Tarsus Group PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Costain Group PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Laird PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Nichols PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Empresaria Group PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 NMC Health PLC Q4 2-Mar-16 Clinigen Group PLC Half Year 2-Mar-16 Novae Group PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Synthomer PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 James Fisher and Sons plc Full Year 2-Mar-16 Gresham Computing PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Dignity PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 Intertek Group PLC Full Year 2-Mar-16 ITV PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)