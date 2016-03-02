版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 14:36 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42
to 50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,152.88, its highest in
over two months.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday in the wake of industry data that showed
a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles that were already at a record high.
 
    * RETAILERS: British shop prices fell more sharply last month than in
January as retailers resorted to deeper discounts to attract wary shoppers, the
British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 316,600 barrel per day joint
venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a coking unit on Tuesday after
completing a six-week overhaul of several units, sources familiar with plant
operations said. 
    * JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A new leukaemia drug viewed by industry experts as a
future blockbuster has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness
agency NICE, which said it could not be confident the medicine represented an
effective use of resources. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 2-Mar-16             Tarsus Group PLC                         Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC  Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Costain Group PLC                        Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Laird PLC                                Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Nichols PLC                              Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Empresaria Group PLC                     Full Year
 2-Mar-16             NMC Health PLC                           Q4
 2-Mar-16             Clinigen Group PLC                       Half Year
 2-Mar-16             Novae Group PLC                          Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Synthomer PLC                            Full Year
 2-Mar-16             James Fisher and Sons plc                Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Gresham Computing PLC                    Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Dignity PLC                              Full Year
 2-Mar-16             Intertek Group PLC                       Full Year
 2-Mar-16             ITV PLC                                  Full Year
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐