UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Jan 18 Television comedy "Will & Grace," the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to U.S. television with 10 new episodes, broadcaster NBC said on Wednesday.
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 to 50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.7-1.0 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.9 percent at 6,152.88, its highest in over two months.
* ITV: Britain's ITV said it expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016 after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and returning 400 million pounds ($559.1 million) to shareholders with a special dividend.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive director on its board.
* VIRGIN MONEY: British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 53 percent, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses which outpaced the market.
* POUNDLAND: British discount retailer Poundland said Chief Executive Jim McCarthy will retire in September after a decade in the job and be succeeded by Kevin O'Byrne, the former boss of home improvement retailer B&Q .
* OIL: Brent edged up on Wednesday following strong gains in Asian stocks, while U.S. oil eased on industry data that showed a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles that were already at a record high.
* RETAILERS: British shop prices fell more sharply last month than in January as retailers resorted to deeper discounts to attract wary shoppers, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
* CENTRAL BANKS: Hyperactive central banks warn of 'unmoored' inflation expectations but may well be weighing the anchor themselves.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 316,600 barrel per day joint venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a coking unit on Tuesday after completing a six-week overhaul of several units, sources familiar with plant operations said.
* JOHNSON & JOHNSON: A new leukaemia drug viewed by industry experts as a future blockbuster has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE, which said it could not be confident the medicine represented an effective use of resources.
* Catalyst receives final order of the supreme court of british columbia for its recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LiCo Energy Metals signs a definitive option agreement to acquire lithium exploitation concession in Salar de Atacama, Chile