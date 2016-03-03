UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,147.06
with the market's earlier gains fizzling out as oil prices weakened, while
shares in ITV and Intertek also declined.
* LSEG: Carsten Kengeter, the chief executive of Deutsche Boerse
lauded the benefits for the Frankfurt exchange and its customers on Wednesday of
a proposed deal to merge the German exchange operator with the London Stock
Exchange.
* STANDARD LIFE/SHELL: The investment arm of British insurer Standard life
said on Wednesday it would step up its engagement with management at
Volkswagen and Royal Dutch Shell over certain concerns it
has regarding corporate governance.
* UK SUPERMARKETS: Britain's Co-operative Group has added fuel to
the country's supermarket price war with another wave of cuts. The company,
which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket chain by sales, said on Wednesday
that the price reductions on more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat
and poultry products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million).
* SPORTS DIRECT/ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: Sports Direct and
Aberdeen Asset Management will drop out of Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
equity index after a slump in their share prices since the start of
2016. Other companies to be relegated from the top British shares index will be
diversified engineering company Smiths Group and Hikma Pharmaceuticals
, the London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.
Those four companies will be replaced in the FTSE 100 by gambling company
Paddy Power Betfair, supermarket operator WM Morrison,
publishing company Informa and private hospital operator Mediclinic
International.
* BHP BILLITON: Mining company Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton
and Vale SA, reached a deal with the Brazilian government on
Wednesday to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in damages over 15
years for a deadly dam spill in November.
* UK ENERGY: Britain's government must set out its policies beyond 2020 to
restore confidence in the country's energy sector if it is to secure the
billions of pounds of investment needed to keep the lights on while meeting
climate targets, lawmakers said on Thursday.
* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as sentiment spread that a
20-month-long market rout is coming to an end as production slows amid strong
demand.
* COPPER: London copper hit its highest since mid-November on Thursday as
risk appetite stayed strong, fuelled by a revival in share markets and commodity
prices that fanned hopes a global recovery was getting on track.
* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Persimmon
, RSA Insurance Group will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 13.2 points off the FTSE 100
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Communisis PLC Full Year
Carillion PLC Full Year
Indigovision Group PLC Full Year
H & T Group PLC Q4
Impellam Group PLC Full Year
Arrow Global Group PLC Full Year
Shawbrook Group PLC Full Year
Whitbread PLC Q4
Sportech PLC Full Year
Schroders PLC Full Year
Cobham PLC Full Year
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Full Year
RPS Group PLC Full Year
Hunting PLC Full Year
Science Group PLC Full Year
BBA Aviation PLC Full Year
Headlam Group PLC Full Year
Genel Energy PLC Full Year
Aggreko PLC Full Year
Travis Perkins PLC Full Year
Admiral Group PLC Full Year
Inmarsat PLC Full Year
Vesuvius PLC Full Year
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)