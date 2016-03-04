UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31
points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.27 percent on Thursday at 6,130.46
points.
* OIL: Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Friday, buoyed by renewed
optimism prices may have bottomed out after official U.S. data showed oil
production fell to its lowest level since November 2014.
* METALS: London copper was targeting its largest weekly advance in four
months on Friday as renewed risk appetite fuelled support for commodities on
hopes for further monetary stimulus from China, and signs of a stronger economy
in the United States.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday criticized a deal that
mining company Samarco reached earlier this week with the federal government to
pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages for a deadly dam spill in November.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
4-Mar-16 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 Oxford Pharmascience Group PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 Capital & Regional PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 Gresham Computing PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 WPP PLC Full Year
4-Mar-16 London Stock Exchange Group PLC Full Year
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)