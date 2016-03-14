UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 103.09 points at 6,139.79 on Friday, as banking stocks rallied on the back of the European Central Bank's plan for ultra cheap four-year TLTRO loans to lenders. * BP: BP Plc does not have to face U.S. lawsuits by energy and drilling companies over losses they suffered from an offshore drilling ban imposed soon after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled. * DARTY: Books and music retailer Fnac is seeking partners to stay in the race for electrical goods retailer Darty Plc, a French newspaper said on Sunday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is cutting 550 jobs and scaling back its in-person advice service, marking yet another move to rein in costs, even as more customers turn to digital "robo-advisers", the Financial Times reported. (bit.ly/1YO50F3) * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco has signed a deal with Malian state tobacco company Sonatam to produce and distribute BAT's Dunhill International cigarettes for the West African market, Sonatam's chief told state radio on Saturday. * UK REFERENDUM: U.S. President Barack Obama will come to London in April and urge British voters to back continued membership of the European Union, The Independent on Sunday newspaper reported. * ECONOMY: British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday he would announce further cuts to public spending this week to protect his austerity plan from a weakening of the economy, but said they would not be drastic. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: NMC Health PLC Q4 2015 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)