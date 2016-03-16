版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.26 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97,
hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the
Bank of Japan. 
    * Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500
UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct
 founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the
treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer.
 
    * WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP
Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest
corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO)   

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Smiths Group                     H1 results
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals            FY results
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund   FY results
                                  
 Paysafe                          FY results
        
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

