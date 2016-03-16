UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

(Updates futures, company news)

March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.26 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 6,139.97, hurt by a drop in major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the Bank of Japan.

* Royal Bank of Scotland: The lender plans to eliminate almost 500 UK-based jobs in its investment bank in an effort to cut costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE and London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) LSE.L said they had reached a merger agreement and saw potential cost savings of 450 million euros ($499 million) per year for the combined company.

* SMITHS GROUP: British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a better-than-expected first-half profit, as growth at its medical division made up for poor performance at its largest unit John Crane

* PAYSAFE GROUP: British mobile payments company Paysafe Group Plc posted a 68 percent increase in full-year 2015 revenue as more customers used its payment processing services.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have formally summoned Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley to answer questions in parliament about the treatment of workers at his company, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer.

* WPP: Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP Plc, will receive a 63 million sterling pay cheque in one of the largest corporate payouts in history, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1nML7AO)

