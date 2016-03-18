版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 14:14 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 18

March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower
by one point, or 0.01 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 

    * The UK blue chip index closed 25.63 points higher at 6,201.12 on Thursday
as miners were boosted by a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
dovish decision to hold interest rates steady. 
    * DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LSE DEAL: European stock exchange operator Euronext NV
 is considering acquisitions to help it stay competitive after Deutsche
Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to merge
in a $30 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GSK said on Thursday Chief Executive Andrew Witty
would retire in 12 months after leading the British drugmaker through a series
of changes since 2008 that have failed to ignite the company's share price.
 
    * BT GROUP: BT Group is set to appoint Simon Lowth, former chief
financial officer at gas producer BG Group, as its new finance chief, Sky News
reported on Thursday. 
    * PHOENIX GROUP: Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds
 is preparing to bid for Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance
unit, Sky News reported. 
    * SAINSBURY: Investors expect Sainsbury's to offer as much as 1.5
billion pounds for Argos ahead of a Friday deadline, as the supermarket
considers trumping a rival South African bid for the catalogue shop, the
Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1Z6sfKy)
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England policymakers said the sterling had been
dealt a big hit by uncertainty in the run-up to the referendum on EU membership
and that growth could slow, after voting unanimously to keep rates steady.
 
    * BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: Confidence among Britain's small businesses has
plummeted, a survey showed on Friday, with Northern Irish and Scottish
businesses the least confident in the face of a global economic slowdown and
public-sector austerity. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Berkeley Group Holdings           Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 Investec                          Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 Sainsbury's          and          "Put up or shut up" deadline for Home
 Steinhoff                         Retail          deal
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐