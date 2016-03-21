UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
31 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.19 percent lower on Friday at 6,189.64
points, consolidating a week in which shares have closed in on their 2016 highs,
although commodity stocks paused after a strong run.
* BP: Energy giant BP has struck a deal with a local power company in
China for the largest carbon permit buyback contract in the short history of the
country's nascent carbon market.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Shares in Standard Chartered Plc are set to
start 8 percent higher on Monday, tracking a similar spike in London on Friday.
* HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket, was given
a clear run to buy Argos-owner Home Retail for 1.4 billion pounds ($2
billion) after rival suitor, South Africa's Steinhoff International, withdrew
from the race on Friday.
* RIO TINTO: Top investors in Rio Tinto say they want the
global miner's new boss to proceed cautiously on acquisitions, focusing on the
core, cash-generating iron ore business and on developing his own copper mines
before looking for new assets.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays PLC has come under attack from a long-term
shareholder, Django Davidson, for deciding to sell its African business and
rebuild its investment bank, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1Plgc4I)
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Some shareholders of London Stock
Exchange Group Plc are telling management they're getting shortchanged
by Deutsche Boerse AG's all-share acquisition agreement, Bloomberg
reported on Saturday.
* BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union could cost the economy
100 billion pounds ($145 billion) and 950,000 jobs by 2020, according to
research commissioned by employers' group the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI).
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Miton Group FY Earnings Releases
JKX Oil & Gas FY Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)