UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points, or 0.07 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index steadied to close 0.08 percent lower on Monday at 6,184.58, after a choppy session, with gains in the pharmaceutical sector and by supermarket Sainsbury outweighing a fall in mining stocks. * BREXIT: Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it saw "clear downside risks" if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, and repeated its warning that this would make the country's debt more vulnerable to a downgrade. * OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Tuesday, giving up gains from the previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time since January and as commodity prices paused from their recent rally. * COPPER: London copper eased on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of an April rate hike, but any downside was limited given an improving chart picture and seasonal demand strength. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SVG Capital PLC Preliminary 2015 IQE PLC Full Year Judges Scientific PLC Full Year Infrastrata PLC Half Year Gulf Marine Services PLC Full Year NAHL Group PLC Full Year Gamma Communications Plc Full Year United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close Bellway PLC Half Year Johnston Press PLC Half Year Augean PLC Full Year Synairgen PLC Full Year Toumaz Ltd Full Year Synety Group PLC Full Year Hydrogen Group PLC Full Year E-Therapeutics PLC Full Year Wolseley PLC Half Year Thomas Cook Group PLC Pre-close IG Group Holdings PLC Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines For more information on Top News, visit (topnews.reuters.com) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)