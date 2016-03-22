UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points, or 0.07 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index steadied to close 0.08 percent lower on Monday at
6,184.58, after a choppy session, with gains in the pharmaceutical sector and by
supermarket Sainsbury outweighing a fall in mining stocks.
* BREXIT: Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it saw "clear downside
risks" if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, and
repeated its warning that this would make the country's debt more vulnerable to
a downgrade.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Tuesday, giving up gains from the
previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first
time since January and as commodity prices paused from their recent rally.
* COPPER: London copper eased on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher after a
U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of an April rate hike, but any
downside was limited given an improving chart picture and seasonal demand
strength.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SVG Capital PLC Preliminary 2015
IQE PLC Full Year
Judges Scientific PLC Full Year
Infrastrata PLC Half Year
Gulf Marine Services PLC Full Year
NAHL Group PLC Full Year
Gamma Communications Plc Full Year
United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close
Bellway PLC Half Year
Johnston Press PLC Half Year
Augean PLC Full Year
Synairgen PLC Full Year
Toumaz Ltd Full Year
Synety Group PLC Full Year
Hydrogen Group PLC Full Year
E-Therapeutics PLC Full Year
Wolseley PLC Half Year
Thomas Cook Group PLC Pre-close
IG Group Holdings PLC Q3
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)