UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31

March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.6 percent on Wednesday at 6,203.17, recording its highest closing level of 2016, boosted by the mining sector after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising interest rates, lifting riskier assets. * U.S FED: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested another move may be just around the corner. * WPP: J. Walter Thompson, a unit of Britain's WPP Plc urged a federal judge not to make public a video purporting to show its recently replaced chief executive making sexist and racist slurs, saying it would fan a media feeding frenzy surrounding the case and his abrupt departure. * SSE: British power firm SSE will keep its Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power station near Manchester open until at least March 31, 2017, it said on Wednesday, having previously said it would likely close this year. * PREMIER FOODS: Britain's Premier Foods agreed on Wednesday to hold talks with McCormick & Co after the U.S. company raised its takeover proposal for a second time, pushing for a deal that would boost its stable of kitchen cupboard brands. * UK STEEL: Britain battled to save its steel industry on Wednesday after India's Tata Steel put its British operations up for sale, leaving thousands of jobs at risk as a result of cheap Chinese imports. * NUCLEAR: Britain will ship 700 kilograms of nuclear waste to the United States under a deal to be announced by Prime Minister David Cameron at a nuclear security summit in Washington on Thursday, a British government source said. * UK CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumers remain least confident in more than a year as they worry about the country's European Union referendum and the euro zone's unresolved economic problems, a survey showed on Thursday. * BREXIT: Morgan Stanley's CEO expects any British exit from the European Union would have "considerable" consequences for London as a financial centre, he tells German daily Handelsblatt. * OIL: Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Thursday, with U.S. crude hitting the lowest level in more than two weeks, amid renewed worries of global oversupply after U.S. crude inventories rose to a record high. * GOLD: Gold ticked up on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's caution over U.S. interest rate hikes, and was also set to record its best quarter in nearly 30 years. * COPPER: London copper lost more ground on Thursday, dropping to a four-week low as concerns about China's economic growth outweighed the boost from a weaker U.S. dollar. * EX-DIVS: British Land Company, InterContinental Hotels Group , Old Mutual and Wolseley will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.17 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hilton Food Group PLC Full Year James Halstead PLC Half Year Wireless Group PLC Full Year Chesnara PLC Full Year Booker Group PLC Q4 Sierra Rutile Ltd Full Year TUI Group Pre close TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)