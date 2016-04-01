版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 14:22 BJT

CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

(Removes eighth paragraph reference to Guardian report on Brexit)
    April 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45
points, or 0.7 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower on Thursday at 6,174.90,
ending a weak first quarter on a downbeat note, although a recovery in mining
shares helped it outperform euro zone indexes. 
    * OLD MUTUAL: Financial services company Old Mutual is preparing to
sell its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider plan to break up its
business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources familiar with the matter said
on Thursday. 
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, is looking to
sell its loss-making restaurant chain Giraffe, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1RA5Mk1)
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed Standard Chartered
Plc from a class-action lawsuit accusing 16 banks of harming investors
by rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
 
    * SKY: British pay-TV company Sky is looking to sell, for 545
million pounds ($781 million), its  headquarters and studios in west London,
which it will then rent back in an expected 30-year deal, the Telegraph
reported. (bit.ly/1RAJZbW)
    * UK STEEL: British finance minister George Osborne said he was talking to
other governments about taking action to prevent the dumping of cheap steel
after Tata Steel, Britain's biggest producer, put its operations up
for sale. 
    * OIL: Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday as oversupply and a
strengthening dollar weighed on sentiment, although another fall in U.S. oil
output in January helped to limit the losses. 
    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Friday, set for a weekly rise and holding onto its
biggest quarterly gain in nearly 30 years, but investors were cautious ahead of
a U.S. jobs report. 
    * COPPER: Copper futures inched up on Friday, following an overnight spurt
of end-of-quarter selling, with gains tempered as investors weighed the impact
of S&P's downgrade for China's outlook versus an unexpected growth in the
country's manufacturing activity. 
    * CHINA FACTORY ACTIVITY: China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly
expanded in March for the first time in nine months, an official survey showed
on Friday, adding to hopes that downward pressure on the world's second-largest
economy is easing.  
    * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Business sentiment among Japan's big manufacturers
deteriorated to the lowest in nearly three years and is expected to worsen in
the coming quarter, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Friday,
heightening pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Bank of Japan to do
more to shore up the ailing economy. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Co-operative Bank Plc                 Full Year
 
 TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 > Financial Times                      
 > Other business headlines             

 ($1 = 0.6976 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐