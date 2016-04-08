UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

(Adds futures)

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, after losses in the previous session, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 24.74 points lower on Thursday at 6,136.89.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Friday, lifted by firm economic indicators from the United States and Germany which could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply.

* TATA STEEL: UK's Serious Fraud Office has initiated a criminal investigation into Tata Steel's operations, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

* EU REFERENDUM: Hiring of permanent staff via British recruitment firms increased at the slowest pace in six months in March, with employers perturbed by Britain's approaching European Union referendum and the global economy, a survey showed on Friday.

Credit Suisse Group AG asked its employees not to take part in activities that could promote a particular outcome ahead of the June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

* PANAMA PAPERS: British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in a TV interview on Thursday that he once had a stake in his late father's offshore trust, which was revealed in the "Panama Papers" leak from a law firm.

