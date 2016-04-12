UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,200.12 points on Monday, as a drop in housebuilding stocks took the shine off a rise in banking and mining stocks. * TATA STEEL: Tata Steel agreed to sell one of its main British steelworks to investment firm Greybull Capital for 1 pound on Monday, saving a third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate's decision to sell up in Britain. * DAILY MAIL: Britain's Daily Mail is in talks with potential partners to mount a joint bid for Yahoo's internet assets, as it seeks to drive up advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue. * ALCOA: Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly profit, with results hurt by low commodity prices, the strong U.S. dollar and plant closures or divestments, but the company's top executive said he expected aluminum demand to grow faster than supply this year. * LVMH: Luxury goods industry leader LVMH on Monday posted first-quarter sales below forecasts as tourist shopping in key markets such as France and Hong Kong remained low. * CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumers reined in their spending last month, according to two surveys published on Tuesday which added to signs of a slowdown in the country's economy. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, but both U.S. and international crude futures held above $40 per barrel ahead of a meeting of major producers to discuss freezing output levels to rein in ballooning oversupply. * COPPER: London copper steadied on Tuesday, holding above seven-week lows as a broadly weaker dollar offered support, while encouraging economic signals from China were offset by a looming slowdown in seasonal demand. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ASOS PLC Half Year Earnings Release Hydrodec Group PLC Q4 Earnings Release Nanoco Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release Rockhopper Exploration Full Year Earnings Release Michael Page International Q1 Interim results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)