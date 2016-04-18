UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 6,343.75, as
stagnation at the top end of the housing market allied to persistent concerns
about a possible British exit from the European Union put pressure on house
builders.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: A leading investor advisory firm has urged shareholders to
reject the remuneration report for Anglo American's executives at the
company's annual meeting, saying it was too generous given the miner's share
price collapse.
* IAG: A British Airways passenger aircraft was hit on Sunday by what most
likely was a drone as it prepared to land at Britain's Heathrow Airport, police
said. British Airways, owned by IAG, said in a statement that the
aircraft, which had 132 customers and five crew on board, was "fully examined by
our engineers and it was cleared to operate its next flight".
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc suspended mining activities at
its flagship Los Bronces copper mine and the smaller El Soldado deposit for
security reasons following heavy rains that battered central Chile, the company
told Reuters on Sunday.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd
, partly owned by British American Tobacco, said it would
resume production in its factories "consequent upon" a favourable court order,
two weeks after it decided to shut down its plants over the government's
stringent new packaging rules.
* SAINSBURY: CVC Capital Partners, Qatar's QIA and Canada's
Brookfield have abandoned a secret plan to bid for British supermarket group
J.Sainsbury plc, Sky News reported on Saturday.
* LSEG: A British vote to leave the European Union could be a threat to any
rival bidder from the United States for the London Stock Exchange Group
but would not undermine the planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse
and LSE, the German exchange's finance chief said in "Euro am
Sonntag".
* ASTRAZENECA: Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has held internal talks
about a bid for Medivation Inc but has yet to make a formal offer, the
Sunday Times reported, citing sources.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has talked to the former
deputy governor of the Bank of England, Sir Paul Tucker, about becoming its
chairman, The Times reported without citing sources. (bit.ly/1r8I8Fk)
* BANKS: The UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee is to examine further
whether banks are required to hold sufficient capital to cushion them against
potential losses, wading into a row between the Bank of England and the
architect of the sector's reforms.
* STEEL: Tata Steel Ltd has hired a team of Standard Chartered Plc
bankers to help sell its loss-making UK business amid Britain's attempt
to prevent the closure of one of it's biggest manufacturing operations, a source
familiar with the matter said.
* BREXIT: Britain's finance industry should not count on any easing measures
from the European Central Bank to moderate consequences that might arise if the
UK opts to leave the European Union, an ECB council member said on Friday.
* BREXIT: Britain will face consequences if it votes to leave the European
Union, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, the latest
warning from a foreign leader about the possible impact of Brexit.
* BREXIT: Britain's finance ministry will present a "serious, sober
analysis" on Monday of the long-term economic impact if Britain votes to leave
the European Union in a June referendum, a source close to the document said.
* BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne said a vote to leave the
European Union in a referendum in June would do permanent damage to the
country's economy, which he warned would be 6 percent smaller by 2030 than if it
stayed in the bloc.
* BREXIT: The number of voters who are still undecided whether to back the
campaign for Britain to remain or leave the European Union has gone up by six
percentage points since March to 17 pct, the Sun reported, citing a ComRes poll.
(bit.ly/1YBSBDt)
* UK RENTAL: Asking prices for rental properties in England and Wales have
fallen, hit by the introduction of a new tax, but prices in the housing market
as a whole have continued their rise, online property listings firm Rightmove
said.
* OIL: Oil prices tumbled on Monday after a meeting by major producers in
Qatar collapsed without an agreement to freeze output, leaving the credibility
of the OPEC producer cartel in tatters and the world awash with unwanted fuel.
* GOLD: Gold rose on Monday after oil producers failed to agree on an output
freeze, sending crude prices and equities tumbling and stocking safe haven
demand for bullion.
* COPPER: London copper steadied on Monday, capped by sharply lower oil
prices after a meeting of producers in Doha failed to reach a deal to trim
supply, undermining cost support for metals.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
MayAir Group plc Full Year
Centrica PLC Trading Update
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1
Elecosoft PLC Full Year
