版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 13:30 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 6,353.52,
after losses earlier in the session, with a late recovery in prices of major
industrial metals supporting basic resources stocks. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto  on Tuesday cut its 2017 production
guidance from its Australian iron ore mines due to a delay in the rollout of its
autonomous transport technology, based on driverless trains. 
    * BREXIT: Fifty-four percent of Britons would vote to remain in the European
Union while 46 percent would opt to leave, according to an ICM telephone poll
for the Guardian newspaper published on Monday. 
    * UK STEEL: Investment firm Greybull Capital is considering making a bid for
Tata Steel Ltd's UK specialty steels arm, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.  
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading amid strength in Asian
equities and a drop in oil prices, although uncertainty over U.S. monetary
policy kept investors cautious. 
    * OIL: Crude futures slipped on Tuesday on a persistent global glut and the
failure of a producer meeting at the weekend to rein in the ballooning
oversupply, although a sharp drop in output in Kuwait due to an oil worker
strike underpinned prices briefly. 
    * COPPER: London copper edged lower on Tuesday, but losses were limited as a
slew of supportive economic signals out of China painted an encouraging picture
for demand and risk appetite improved after a strong performance by oil.
     

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 People's Operator PLC                           Full Year 
 Defenx PLC                                      Full Year 
 Associated British Foods PLC                    Half Year 
 Meggitt PLC                                     Trading Statement
 AVEVA Group PLC                                 Trading Statement 
 Connect Group PLC                               Half Year 
 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd                Full Year 
 Ashmore Group PLC                               Q3 
 Saga Plc                                        Full Year 
 BHP Billiton PLC                                Q1 Operational Review
 McCarthy & Stone                                Results
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
    

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐