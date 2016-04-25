UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8
* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,310.44 points on
Friday, as a drop in mining stocks and luxury goods group Burberry
weighed on the market.
* SKY: Viacom's Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators
concessions aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions
within Europe on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S.
studios.
* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining
companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted
measures to stop the leaking of mine tailings as required by a court after a
deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said on Friday, an allegation that could delay
the miner's return to operations.
* TATA STEEL: Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK
assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary
Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or
nationalisation.
* OIL COMPANIES: The world's top oil companies are set to report their worst
quarterly results yet in the current downturn but a recent recovery in crude
prices is raising hopes the market has bottomed out.
