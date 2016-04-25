UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

(Adds company news items, futures)

April 25 Britain's FTSE futures were up 0.06 percent by 0616 GMT on Monday, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,310.44 points on Friday, as a drop in mining stocks and luxury goods group Burberry weighed on the market.

* SKY: Viacom's Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators concessions aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions within Europe on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S. studios.

* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted measures to stop the leaking of mine tailings as required by a court after a deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said on Friday, an allegation that could delay the miner's return to operations.

* REXAM: Drinks can maker Ball Corp said it along with British rival Rexam Plc agreed to sell some assets to Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group for about $3.42 billion to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their planned merger.

* TATA STEEL: Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or nationalisation.

* OIL COMPANIES: The world's top oil companies are set to report their worst quarterly results yet in the current downturn but a recent recovery in crude prices is raising hopes the market has bottomed out.

* UK BANKS: Britain's top banks are set for one of their worst first-quarter earnings seasons since the financial crisis, adding to their struggle to win over investors against a backdrop of misconduct charges, a weak economic outlook and uncertainty over Brexit.

