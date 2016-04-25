UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

(Adds company news items, futures)
April 25 Britain's FTSE futures were up 0.06 percent by
0616 GMT on Monday, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 6,310.44 points
on Friday, as a drop in mining stocks and luxury goods group Burberry
weighed on the market.
* SKY: Viacom's Paramount Pictures has offered EU regulators
concessions aimed at averting a possible fine over geographical restrictions
within Europe on movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S.
studios.
* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, which is jointly owned by mining
companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc, has not adopted
measures to stop the leaking of mine tailings as required by a court after a
deadly dam burst, a prosecutor said on Friday, an allegation that could delay
the miner's return to operations.
* REXAM: Drinks can maker Ball Corp said it along with British rival
Rexam Plc agreed to sell some assets to Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group
for about $3.42 billion to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their
planned merger.
* TATA STEEL: Britain's efforts to help find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK
assets will comply with European Union state aid regulations, Business Secretary
Sajid Javid said on Sunday, insisting any deal would not be a bailout or
nationalisation.
* OIL COMPANIES: The world's top oil companies are set to report their worst
quarterly results yet in the current downturn but a recent recovery in crude
prices is raising hopes the market has bottomed out.
* UK BANKS: Britain's top banks are set for one of their worst first-quarter
earnings seasons since the financial crisis, adding to their struggle to win
over investors against a backdrop of misconduct charges, a weak economic outlook
and uncertainty over Brexit.
