UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1
point, unchanged in percentage terms, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,284.52 points on
Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP both rising sharply
after reporting earnings that reassured investors.
* TATA STEEL: Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of India's
Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining British assets would have
to cover the whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take place.
* BANK PROFITS: Investors have not fully priced in the likelihood that banks
will generate lower returns than in the past as they shift to less risky
business models, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britain should not get special treatment from the European Union
if it leaves the bloc and should expect tough talks in sealing bilateral deals,
lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition said on
Tuesday.
* OIL: Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian trading on
Wednesday and remained near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment
and a weak dollar.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q1 Earnings Release
Antofagasta PLC Q1 Production Report
Croda International PLC Q1 Trading Statement Release
Elementis PLC Q1 Interim Management Statement
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Q1 Trading Update
London Stock Exchange Group PLC Q1 Interim Management Statement
DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
Henderson Group PLC Q1 Trading Statement
Home Retail Group PLC Full Year Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)