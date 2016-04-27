UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point, unchanged in percentage terms, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.29 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,284.52 points on Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP both rising sharply after reporting earnings that reassured investors.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper miner on Wednesday reported an increase in copper output in the first quarter versus a year ago, but a decline from the end of 2015, and said it remained focused on savings.

* ASDA: Wal Mart's British supermarket Asda has agreed to change the way it operates promotions after being singled out for criticism by the competition regulator.

* HENDERSON: British fund manager posted a small increase in total assets during a volatile first quarter of 2016, helped by the weak pound and a rise in investments from U.S. retail clients, it said on Wednesday.

* TATA STEEL: Prime Minister David Cameron told the management of India's Tata Steel on Tuesday that any sale of its remaining British assets would have to cover the whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take place.

* AMEC FOSTER: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler said it has appointed Halliburton executive Jonathan Lewis as chief executive on Wednesday, replacing long-serving CEO Samir Brikho who left unexpectedly in January.

* FOXTONS: British estate agent Foxtons Group Plc guided towards a slower sales pipeline for the second quarter, citing a slowdown in investment after a rush to close deals before April, when a new property surcharge came into play.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which has agreed a merger with German peer Deutsche Boerse, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth at its FTSE Russell, capital markets and clearing units.

* BANK PROFITS: Investors have not fully priced in the likelihood that banks will generate lower returns than in the past as they shift to less risky business models, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

* BREXIT: Britain should not get special treatment from the European Union if it leaves the bloc and should expect tough talks in sealing bilateral deals, lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition said on Tuesday.

* OIL: Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday and remained near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar.

