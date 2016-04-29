UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

(Adds futures, company news items)

April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 45 points, or 0.7 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.60 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,322.40 points at its close on Thursday as the top share index steadied after a rally in miner Anglo American, although a drop in financial stocks kept the market under pressure.

* RBS: Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland reported a widening first quarter loss on Friday as lower income, restructuring costs and sluggish asset sales showed the scale of problems still facing the lender.

* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev said it had offered to sell the entire Central and Eastern Europe assets of SABMiller Plc to gain EU antitrust approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the British firm.

* PEARSON: Pearson Plc, the British education company struggling to cope with a downturn in its biggest markets, reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales due to weak assessment revenues in the United States and Britain.

* IAG: British Airways-owner International Airlines Group reported a forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit, but said that it would moderate its capacity expansion in the short term in response to weaker overall demand.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's underlying earnings fell 12 percent in the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations, hit by drug patent expiries.

* RESTAURANT GROUP: Britain's Restaurant Group Plc on Friday warned on full-year profit outlook as it does not expect any improvement in trading conditions in the short term.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: An Australian court on Friday ordered British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser to pay a penalty of A$1.7 million ($1.30 million) for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing, prompting the regulator that flagged the case to say it would step up a campaign for heftier fines in future.

* RBS: Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership.

* CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's European Union referendum gnawed at consumers and businesses in April, two surveys showed on Friday.

* BREXIT: The European Union would insist on completing a swift divorce with Britain before starting to forge any new relationship if UK voters decide in June to leave the 28-member bloc.

* OIL: Crude oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as a looming rise in Middle East output may drag on the stronger markets seen in April, although falling U.S. production and a weakening dollar are still offering support.

