UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index ended down 1.3 percent at 6,241.89 points on Friday, hit by a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and airline IAG. * HSBC: HSBC posted a 14 percent drop in its first-quarter profit, as the lender's investment banking unit saw trading income tumble in the grim global market environment early in the year, but the profit fall was smaller than expected. * BP: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a request from shareholders seeking to revive their class action lawsuit against BP claiming the British oil company misrepresented its safety procedures prior to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. * BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union could put 250 billion pounds ($367 billion) of trade at risk, both with EU members and with the more than 50 countries that have free-trade agreements with the EU, campaigners to remain said on Tuesday. * COPPER: London copper slipped below $5,000 a tonne on Tuesday, easing after last week's gains as markets reopened following a long weekend, while a debt-fuelled pick-up in China's economy encouraged cautious optimism over future demand. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped to an 18-month low against the yen, potentially spurring fuel demand, but gains were restricted by rising Middle East output that renewed concerns of a global supply overhang. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller PLC Q1 2017 MillerCoors Trading Statement Call TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)