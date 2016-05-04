版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 4

May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly
lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash
market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 56.30 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,171.04 points on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector after
poor data, with financial stocks also hit by a fall in HSBC following
results. 
    * GLENCORE: Mining company Glencore is considering selling its
Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, sources close to the deal said on
Tuesday, confirming an earlier report in the Financial Times. 
    * TATA STEEL: Two groups signalled their interest in buying the British
assets of Tata Steel on Tuesday, offering hope that thousands of jobs
could be saved after weeks of uncertainty. 
    * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Germany's Deutsche Boerse aims to keep its
derivatives trading and settlement operations in Frankfurt after its planned $30
billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said. 
    * BREXIT: The European Union said uncertainty before next month's referendum
on EU membership may hurt British economic growth this year but it shied away
from any comment on Tuesday on what may happen if Britain quits the bloc.
 
    * COPPER: Copper fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as soft
global manufacturing activity unsettled markets only recently soothed by signs
of a pickup in China's economic activity. 
    * OIL: Oil prices stabilized on Wednesday after falling for two straight
days on concerns that slowing demand and rising Middle East production would
extend a global supply overhang. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Shell                              Q1 results
 Next PLC                           Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Carillion PLC                      Q1 Interim Release
 J Sainsbury PLC                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Randgold Resources Ltd             Q1 Earnings Release
 International Personal Finance     Q1Trading Statement Release
 PLC                                
 Intu Properties PLC                Trading Update 
 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC    Q1 Trading Statement 
                                    
 Virgin Money                       Q1 results
 Glencore                           Q1 production release
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

