UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5

(Adds futures, company news items)
May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 25
points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.69 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 73.57 points, or 1.2 percent, at
6,112.02 points on Wednesday, as basic resources stocks extended the previous
day's losses and retailers came under pressure.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its
outlook for 2016, a year which it has already said would be challenging, with
profit expected to halve due to changes in the aero-engine market and weak
demand from energy customers.
* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket,
reported a further improvement in quarterly underlying sales on Thursday,
suggesting its chief executive, now over a year into the job, might have
stabilised the business.
* BT: Britain's biggest broadband provider BT said it would spend 6
billion pounds on rolling out superfast fibre and 4G mobile connections in the
next three years as it reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in
full-year earnings.
* TRINITY MIRROR: British publisher Trinity Mirror said on Thursday
it would shut the New Day newspaper it launched just nine weeks ago after an
attempt to introduce a new title to the fiercely competitive market
failed.
* BEAZLEY: Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a rise in
first-quarter gross written premiums, helped by strong growth in its specialty
lines.
* LANCASHIRE: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd
on Thursday reported a 48.5percent slump in first-quarter pretax profit, and
appointed Heather McKinlay as chief financial officer for its Cathedral
arm.
* SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook reported a jump in
first-quarter underlying pretax profit on Thursday, and said it would grow
customer loan balances to 8.5 billion pounds ($12.34 billion) by
2020.
* M&C: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc cautioned of an uncertain
trading environment as hotel revenue fell due to lower occupancy and room rates
in key gateway cities of New York, London and Singapore.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays said on Thursday it had raised 603 million
pounds ($875.50 million) from the sale of a 12.2 percent stake in Barclays
Africa Group, boosting its key capital ratio by 10 basis points.
* RSA: Net written premiums at insurer RSA fell 1 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier as a result of disposals, it said on Thursday,
though operating profits for the quarter were strong and ahead of
expectations.
* SABMILLER: Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100-billion takeover of rival
SABMiller Plc, saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic
market.
SABMiller and Coca-Cola have agreed concessions with the South
African government to win approval for their plan to merge African soft drink
operations into what would be the continent's biggest Coke drinks bottler.
* RIO: Mining giant Rio Tinto is not counting on an upturn
in commodities markets anytime soon despite recent gains in prices of iron ore,
its main source of revenue, as much of the world's economies continue to
underperform. It also said on Thursday it has no plans to expand its iron ore
infrastructure capacity in Australia beyond 360 million tonnes a year.
* SMITH & NEPHEW: Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest maker of
artificial knees and hips, reported a slightly worse-than-expected 3 percent
rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as weakness in China and the oil-rich
Gulf states offset good U.S. demand.
* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA: Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Howard
Davies said the state-backed bank was preparing for a potential phase of
economic instability following a referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered would risk a staff exodus
if it cut bonuses, Chairman John Peace said on Wednesday, responding to investor
anger over high pay when the bank's shares have tumbled and there will be no
final dividend for 2015.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: The New York Stock Exchange's owner N>
has shelved plans to make a counterbid for London Stock Exchange that
could have derailed the British firm's planned merger with Deutsche Boerse.
* MAIL.RU: Hundreds of millions of hacked user names and passwords for email
accounts and other websites are being traded in Russia's criminal underworld, a
security expert told Reuters. The discovery of 272.3 million stolen accounts
included a majority of users of Mail.ru, Russia's most popular email
service, among others, said Alex Holden, founder of Hold Security.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: The European Union's highest court on Wednesday
upheld a tough EU law that will standardise cigarette packs, ban menthol
flavouring and restrict e-cigarette advertising, paving the way for its adoption
this month and dealing a blow to Big Tobacco.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: South Korean retailer Lotte Mart stopped ordering
Reckitt Benckiser products on Wednesday along with some e-commerce sites,
after the British firm apologised for selling humidifier sterilizers linked to
deadly lung injuries.
* BHP BILLITON: Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton
were hit with a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit for the collapse
of a dam at a mine last year that killed 19 people and caused damage that
prosecutors said was comparable to BP's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
* TULLOW: Production has restarted at Tullow Oil's offshore Jubilee
field in Ghana and it is pumping 30,000 barrels of crude per day, the company's
managing director in Ghana Charles Darku told an investor forum on Wednesday.
* STANDARD LIFE: HDFC Standard Life Insurance, a joint venture between
India's HDFC and Britain's Standard Life Plc, is set to mandate
four banks to manage a planned initial public offering worth up to $500 million,
IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.
* EX-DIVS: BP Plc, Kingfisher Plc and London Stock Exchange
Group Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.78 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
* UK REFERENDUM: John Malone's cable company Liberty Global, which
also owns Virgin Media, is evaluating a potential contribution of up to 500,000
pounds ($724,550) to a campaign to keep Britain in Europe.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)