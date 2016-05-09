UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38
points, or 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 1,303.30
points.
* BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the
413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday
afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant
operations said.
* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand
region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity,
contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.
* STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday,
led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning
demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last
week's slide.
* BREXIT: Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want
to be able to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons
will in a referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on
Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ITE Group Plc Half yearly
earnings release
Premier Veterinary Group Plc Half yearly
earnings release
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)