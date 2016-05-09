版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38
points, or 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 1,303.30
points.
    * BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the
413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday
afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant
operations said. 
    * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand
region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity,
contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.
 
    * STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday,
led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning
demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last
week's slide. 
    * BREXIT: Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want
to be able to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons
will in a referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on
Monday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 ITE Group Plc                                   Half yearly
                                                 earnings release
 Premier Veterinary Group Plc                    Half yearly
                                                 earnings release
        
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

