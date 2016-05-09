UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

(Adds Brexit poll, ITE Group, G4S)
* G4S PLC: Britain's G4S plc said it had made a positive start to
its financial year, with revenue from its continuing businesses up 4.5 percent
in its first quarter and no new impairments on its portfolio of loss-making
government contracts.
* ITE GROUP PLC: Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc named Mark
Shashoua to its top job and said it was confident for its fiscal year after
trading in-line over the first six months.
* BP: BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the
413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday
afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant
operations said.
* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand
region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity,
contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks.
* STEEL: Chinese commodities futures fell almost across the board on Monday,
led by 6 percent drops in steel and iron ore futures, as worries about waning
demand in the world's top consumer of most industrial materials extended last
week's slide.
* BREXIT: British support for staying in the European Union is on 42 percent
while support for leaving is on 40 percent, according to a YouGov opinion poll
for ITV television, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.
Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want to be able
to vote on whether to remain members of the bloc, just as Britons will in a
referendum next month, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)