UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower on Monday at 6114.81 points. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as brimming inventories and a looming refined products glut offset supply disruptions in Canada and elsewhere that have taken more than 2 million barrels a day of production out of the market. * BREXIT: British employers' spending on temporary workers rose at the fastest pace in more than a year last month, as nerves around the upcoming European Union referendum dissuaded them from taking on permanent staff, a survey showed on Tuesday. * RETAIL: British shoppers held off from buying new spring and summer clothes during an unusually cold April, compounding a sense of uncertainty among consumers ahead of June's EU referendum, surveys suggested on Tuesday. * METALS: London copper held around four-week lows on Tuesday after a weaker dollar and renewed jitters about Chinese economic growth tarnished demand for commodities. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has restarted production at a reduced rate at its Albian oil sands mining operation in Alberta, it said on Monday, even as many energy companies remain offline after a major wildfire ravaged the area. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values Half yearly earnings release PLC Cambria Automobiles PLC Half yearly earnings release Quantum Pharma PLC Full year earnings release easyJet plc Half yearly earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines