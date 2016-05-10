UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

(Adds futures, easyJet, Hiscox, Tata Steel)
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26
points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower on Monday at 6114.81
points.
* EASYJET: British low-cost carrier easyJet swung to a half-year
loss due to a fall in travel demand on security concerns linked to attacks on
European capitals, flight cancellations in Egypt and air traffic control strikes
in France.
* HISCOX LTD: Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 10
percent rise in first-quarter gross written premiums on Tuesday and said the
pressure on reinsurance rates was easing.
* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as brimming inventories and a
looming refined products glut offset supply disruptions in Canada and elsewhere
that have taken more than 2 million barrels a day of production out of the
market.
* BREXIT: British employers' spending on temporary workers rose at the
fastest pace in more than a year last month, as nerves around the upcoming
European Union referendum dissuaded them from taking on permanent staff, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
* RETAIL: British shoppers held off from buying new spring and summer
clothes during an unusually cold April, compounding a sense of uncertainty among
consumers ahead of June's EU referendum, surveys suggested on Tuesday.
* METALS: London copper held around four-week lows on Tuesday after a weaker
dollar and renewed jitters about Chinese economic growth tarnished demand for
commodities.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has restarted production at a
reduced rate at its Albian oil sands mining operation in Alberta, it said on
Monday, even as many energy companies remain offline after a major wildfire
ravaged the area.
Shell workers at Nigeria's Bonga oil field in the southern Niger Delta are
being evacuated following a militant threat, a labour union official said on
Monday as the vice president met oil majors to discuss a surge in violence.
* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of
interest for its British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of
the sale process.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)