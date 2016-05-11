版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 41.84 points or 0.68 percent higher at
6,156.65 on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline easyJet
 and support services group Capita.    
    * BHP Billiton: BHP  has talked up its future growth
options, joining fellow mining giant Rio Tinto  in marking a
shift in focus after four years of aggressive cost cutting. 
    * RBS: Investors in state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland want the
British government to intervene in the bank's seven-year struggle to sell a
small business lender to meet European Union demands, which they say clash with
UK taxpayers' interests. 
    * Liberty Global/O2 UK: Liberty Global would consider buying
Telefonica's O2 UK mobile network if Brussels blocks its agreed sale to
CK Hutchison but said the cable group also valued the flexibility it
had in its current strategy of being a virtual mobile operator. 
    * BREXIT: Four-fifths of Britain's major companies have taken steps to hedge
against the risk that a vote to leave the European Union will knock more than 10
percent off the value of sterling, a poll of almost 800 of Britain's top 1,000
companies showed on Wednesday. 
    * COPPER: London copper edged away from one-month lows on Wednesday, as a
softer dollar offered some reprieve, despite worries over renewed weakness in
China's economy that have pummelled steel and iron ore prices. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as Canadian oil sand production was
expected to gradually ramp up following forced closures due to wildfires, and as
record crude inventories especially in the United States put pressure on
markets. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 TUI                         Healf year results
 Novae Group                 Q1 results
 Arrow Global                Q1 results
 Premier Oil PLC             Trading and Operations Update
 Compass Group PLC           Half Year Earnings Release
 William Hill PLC            Trading Update 
 National Express Group PLC  Q1 Interim Management Release
                             
 Barratt Developments PLC    Trading Statement Release
                             
 Experian PLC                Full Year Earnings Release
  
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

