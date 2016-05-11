UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.84 points or 0.68 percent higher at 6,156.65 on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline easyJet and support services group Capita.

* BHP Billiton: BHP has talked up its future growth options, joining fellow mining giant Rio Tinto in marking a shift in focus after four years of aggressive cost cutting.

* RBS: Investors in state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland want the British government to intervene in the bank's seven-year struggle to sell a small business lender to meet European Union demands, which they say clash with UK taxpayers' interests.

* TUI: European tourism group TUI said it planned to sell its specialist group of holiday brands, leaving it with just its main tourism business after it sold its Hotelbeds Group last month.

* PREMIER OIL: Oil producer Premier Oil said its cost-cutting measures due to weak oil prices were bearing fruit as its operating costs have fallen 10-20 percent below expectations.

* Liberty Global/O2 UK: Liberty Global would consider buying Telefonica's O2 UK mobile network if Brussels blocks its agreed sale to CK Hutchison but said the cable group also valued the flexibility it had in its current strategy of being a virtual mobile operator.

* COMPASS: Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, maintained its full-year expectations citing an encouraging pipeline of new orders, after posting higher first-half revenue on the back of strong demand for its services in North America and Europe.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported an unchanged full-year pre-tax profit against a backdrop of adverse foreign exchange movements.

* JRP: Specialist annuity provider JRP Group's total new business sales fell 4 percent in the three months to March to 387 million pounds ($559.60 million), hit by a drop in bulk annuity deals but above analysts' expectations.

* JOHN WOOD: Oilfield services provider John Wood Group Plc warned that full-year core earnings would be about 20 percent lower than the last year, as it had seen further margin pressure due to lower activity by customers.

* BREXIT: Four-fifths of Britain's major companies have taken steps to hedge against the risk that a vote to leave the European Union will knock more than 10 percent off the value of sterling, a poll of almost 800 of Britain's top 1,000 companies showed on Wednesday.

* COPPER: London copper edged away from one-month lows on Wednesday, as a softer dollar offered some reprieve, despite worries over renewed weakness in China's economy that have pummelled steel and iron ore prices.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as Canadian oil sand production was expected to gradually ramp up following forced closures due to wildfires, and as record crude inventories especially in the United States put pressure on markets.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)