UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12

May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 27 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday at 6,114.60 points. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by the gradual return of Canadian oil sands output, reversing a sharp rise the previous day when the U.S. government detailed an unexpected fall in crude inventories. Oil refiners and gas producers could face higher production costs if countries use a high carbon price to follow through promises made at last year's global climate summit in Paris, research showed on Thursday. * BALTIC EXCHANGE: Talks between the Baltic Exchange and a number of suitors are continuing, but any potential buyer of the business will have to provide assurances that its central role in shipping will not be "undermined", the Baltic's chairman said on Wednesday. * METALS: London copper rose from one-month lows on Thursday as a weaker dollar softened the impact of poor corporate earnings that revived concerns over renewed weakness in the global economy that could limit metal demand. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will tread carefully back into Britain's debate on whether to leave the European Union on Thursday, when he sets out the central bank's latest forecasts against the most uncertain economic backdrop in years. * HOUSING: British surveyors reported the sharpest fall in enquiries from potential homebuyers since 2008 last month, reflecting a new tax on landlords and the upcoming referendum on European Union membership. * BBC: The future of the BBC will become clear on Thursday when the minister who has challenged the publicly funded broadcaster's size, scope and purpose in a changing media landscape publishes proposals for its once-in-a-decade charter renewal. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values PLC Half yearly earnings release Vedanta Resources PLC Preliminary FY 2016 earnings release Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Preliminary FY 2016 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)