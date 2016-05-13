版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13th

May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19
points.
    * SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal
Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus
platform, federal regulators said. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar
weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into
next year. 
    * METLAS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than
two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second
weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed
slowdown in top consumer China. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Scottish Mortgage Investment             Full year results
 Trust PLC                                
 New Europe Property                      Q1 earnings release
 Investments PLC                          
 Manchester United PLC                    Q3 earnings release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)

