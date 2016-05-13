UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13th

May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent on Thursday at 6,104.19 points. * SHELL: A 2,100-barrel oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico forced Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday to shut in all wells that flow to its Brutus platform, federal regulators said. * OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year. * METLAS: London copper edged up on Friday, recovering from more than two-month lows plumbed in the previous session, but was still set for a second weekly drop as a stronger dollar compounded pressure over fears of renewed slowdown in top consumer China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Scottish Mortgage Investment Full year results Trust PLC New Europe Property Q1 earnings release Investments PLC Manchester United PLC Q3 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)