UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 6,167.77 on Tuesday, with
house builders helping the index higher after Taylor Wimpey announced a
special dividend payout to lead gains in the sector. 
    * SHELL: Two investor advisory firms have recommended Royal Dutch Shell
 shareholders oppose the CEO's 2015 remuneration, in the latest sign of
rising discontent over pay amid falling oil prices. 
    * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP: Qatar Airways has raised its
stake in British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
 to 15.01 percent and may consider acquiring more of the company over
time, the airline said Tuesday. 
    * BP: The head of exploration at BP, Richard Herbert, is leaving the
British oil major after slightly more than two years in the job, a period in
which the company slashed spending on the search for new deposits. 
    * ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners wants Entertainment
One Ltd to add directors with more industry and financial expertise, the
fund's top executive said on Tuesday, in its latest bid to spur changes at the
Canadian media company. 
    * STANDARD LIFE: Standard Life was given an embarrassing dressing
down by shareholders at its AGM, with reaction to its 2015 pay report delivering
a metaphorical bloody nose to an insurer that in its role as an investor in
other companies has itself been critical of high executive pay. 
    * STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc won the
backing of one of its top shareholders in its tussle with the company's biggest
investor over expanding the board. 
    * UK REFERENDUM: Most companies based in the euro zone believe a British
decision to leave the European Union would hurt the region as it struggles with
a sluggish economy and a migration crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 SABMiller PLC                      Full Year 2016 SABMiller PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 SSP Group PLC                      Half Year 2016 SSP Group PLC Earnings
                                    Release
 Assura PLC                         Full Year 2015 Assura PLC Earnings Release
 SSE PLC                            Full Year 2016 SSE PLC Earnings Release
 UBM PLC                            UBM PLC Trading Update Release
 Burberry Group PLC                 Preliminary 2016 Burberry Group PLC
                                    Earnings Release
      
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

