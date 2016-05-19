版本:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

(Adds futures, National Grid, Royal Mail, Thomas Cook, Hargreaves Lansdown, 3I)

May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 60 points, or nearly 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday ended flat in percentage terms at its close at 6,165.80 points, as luxury goods firm Burberry fell after a slump in its profits and miners tracked weaker metals prices.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's National Grid Plc said its full-year pretax profit rose 15 percent, aided by strong growth in its interconnectors and property businesses.

* ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail Plc reported a better-than-expected profit for the financial year, as tight cost controls more than made up for losses due to high competition in the UK postal market.

* THOMAS COOK: British holiday company Thomas Cook said its summer bookings were down 5 percent as tourists shunned Turkey, its second-most popular destination last year, leading to a lower forecast for full-year earnings.

* 3I GROUP: British private equity firm 3i Group Plc said its net asset value rose to £4.5 billion ($6.56 billion) in its annual results on Thursday, warning market volatility and Britain's referendum on the European Union would weigh on sentiment.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown bucked weak market sentiment to post a 2.6 percent rise in total assets under administration in the four months to end-April as more clients signed up to its Vantage investing platform.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta said on Wednesday it had signed an accord with a community that has long-opposed the tailings dam at its Los Pelambres flagship copper mine in Chile to bring their protests to an end, but not all the protesters said they were on board.

* DIRECTORS' PAY: Shareholders of two London-listed companies approved their directors' pay on Wednesday, rejecting the recommendations of influential advisors in a sign that dissatisfaction over high salaries has yet to result in widespread change.

* UK's REFORM AGENDA: Queen Elizabeth unveiled plans by British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday to overhaul prisons and help the poor under a social reform agenda he hopes to press after a referendum on European Union membership.

* BREXIT: The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has taken an 18 percentage point lead over the "Out" campaign ahead of a June 23 referendum, its widest in three months, a telephone opinion poll by Ipsos MORI showed on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia.

* GOLD: Gold was trading near a three-week low on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the U.S. central bank could raise rates as soon as next month, boosting the dollar.

* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands, Intertek Group, Provident Financial, Royal Dutch Shell A and B will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 17.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

