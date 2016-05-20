版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

May 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 62
points, or 1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index dropped 112.45 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at
6,053.35 on Thursday after the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight and a drop in
summer bookings for Thomas Cook weighed on the travel sector, while
mining shares also dipped. 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said it plans to close 24 branches in
India after a strategic review of its retail banking and wealth management
business showed customers are increasingly opting for digital banking services.
 
    * TOBACCO RULING: Britain got the go-ahead on Thursday to make plain
packaging compulsory on cigarettes when a court struck down a legal challenge
brought by the world's top four tobacco companies. 
    * BREXIT: Betting odds on Thursday indicated the highest chance to date of
Britain voting to stay in the European Union, with the implied probability of a
vote for membership rising to as high as 83 percent. 
    * GOLD: Gold steadied after two days of losses on Friday, but was on track
for its biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise interest raise
rates as early as June. 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading on Friday as turmoil in Nigeria,
shale bankruptcies in the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed
to tightening supplies.    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Spectris PLC               Trading Statement 
 Close Brothers             Q3 results
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             

