UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher on Friday, with bottling company Coca-Cola HBC rallying on the prospects of a margin recovery and commodities stocks partially recovering after slumping in the previous two straight sessions.

* SABMILLER: Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to win conditional EU approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller after agreeing to substantial asset sales, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Australia's competition watchdog on Monday filed an appeal against the A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) fine a court ordered British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser pay for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: China Molybdenum (CMOC) said Chinese regulators have asked it to disclose how it will finance its $1.5 billion acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates business in Brazil.

* MARKS & SPENCER: The new boss of British retailer Marks & Spencer will deliver some uncomfortable truths to investors next week: turning around its clothing business will require yet more costly change and could squeeze short-term profits.

* UK REFERENDUM: Britain could sink into a year-long recession if it votes to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said in his latest attempt to focus voters on the potential hit to the economy from an "Out" vote.

* UK STEEL: Excalibur Steel, a management buyout group interested in purchasing Tata Steel's British steelmaking operations, is ready to lend its support to rival bidder Liberty House, two industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

* UK HOUSING: British house prices would fall 10 percent to 18 percent if the country voted to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday on a strong dollar and signs that global crude supply is holding up even as volumes hit by unplanned outages rise to at least five-year highs.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)