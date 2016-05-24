UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20
points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,136.43 points on
Monday, with a drop in the prices of crude oil and industrial metals putting
pressure on commodities-related stocks.
* SHELL: Dutch pension fund PGGM, a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell
, criticised the company's climate change policy on Monday, a day before
Shell's annual meeting.
* STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc's shareholders
voted for all the proposals put forth by Western Gate Private Investments Ltd,
handing the top investor a victory nearly two months after it started agitating
for changes at the company.
* UK REFERENDUM: The cost of a family holiday to Europe could rise by up to
230 pounds ($333) if Britons vote to leave the European Union next month, the
prime minister said on Tuesday in the latest in a string of warnings of the
impact of Brexit on family finances.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Severn Trent PLC Preliminary 2016 Severn Trent PLC
Earnings Release
Coms PLC Full Year 2016 Coms PLC Earnings
Release
Easyhotel PLC Half Year 2016 easyHotel PLC Earnings
Release
Keller Group PLC Keller Group PLC Trading Statement
Release
UK Mail Group PLC Q4 2015 UK Mail Group PLC Earnings
Release
Cranswick PLC Full Year 2015 Cranswick PLC Earnings
Release
Big Yellow Group Full Year 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC
PLC Earnings Release
AVEVA Group PLC Full Year 2015 AVEVA Group PLC
Earnings Release
Renew Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Renew Holdings PLC
Earnings Release
Card Factory PLC <CARDC.L Q1 2016 Card Factory PLC Trading
Statement Release
Kingfisher PLC Q1 2016 Kingfisher PLC Trading
Statement Release
De La Rue PLC Full Year 2016 De La Rue PLC Earnings
Release
HomeServe PLC Full Year 2015 Homeserve PLC Earnings
Release
Bgeo Group PLC Q1 2016 BGEO Group PLC Earnings
Release
Paragon Group of Half Year 2016 Paragon Group of
Companies PLC Companies PLC Earnings Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)