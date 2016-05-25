版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 53
points, or 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 82.83 points, or 1.4 percent higher on
Tuesday at 6,219.26 points, bolstered by a rally in banking stocks and a
well-received trading statement from Kingfisher. 
    * AB INBEV/SABMILLER: The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev
, gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus
acquisition of SABMiller on condition it sell almost the whole of
SABMiller's beer business in Europe. 
    * SHANKS/VAN GANSEWINKEL: Britain's Shanks Group Plc is considering
a bid for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's largest waste management company,
for an undisclosed sum, the companies said. 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings will issue $2 billion of bonds that would
convert into shares if the bank's capital strength falls below a certain level,
it said on Wednesday. 
    * BREXIT: Britons are evenly split on whether the country should remain or
leave the European Union, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday, as the In campaign
struggles with poor voter support for its leader, Prime Minister David Cameron.
 
    * COPPER: London copper rose on Wednesday for the second straight session,
buoyed by brightening economic signals in the United States that forced shorts
to cover, and showing near-term resilience to a persistently strong dollar.
 
    * OIL: Oil futures pushed closer to $50 a barrel on Wednesday, with U.S.
crude hitting its highest in over seven months after industry data suggested a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week. 
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Marks and Spencer Group           Full Year Earnings Release
 Great Portland Estates PLC        Full Year Earnings Release
                                   
 Pennon Group PLC                  Full Year Earnings Release
 Shaftesbury PLC                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Babcock International Group PLC   Full Year Earnings Release
                                   
 Intertek Group PLC                Trading Statement
 Dixons Carphone PLC               Q4 Trading Statement 
 Zoopla                            Half year results
 
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
