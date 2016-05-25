UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 53 points, or 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 82.83 points, or 1.4 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,219.26 points, bolstered by a rally in banking stocks and a well-received trading statement from Kingfisher. * AB INBEV/SABMILLER: The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev , gained EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller on condition it sell almost the whole of SABMiller's beer business in Europe. * SHANKS/VAN GANSEWINKEL: Britain's Shanks Group Plc is considering a bid for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's largest waste management company, for an undisclosed sum, the companies said. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings will issue $2 billion of bonds that would convert into shares if the bank's capital strength falls below a certain level, it said on Wednesday. * BREXIT: Britons are evenly split on whether the country should remain or leave the European Union, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday, as the In campaign struggles with poor voter support for its leader, Prime Minister David Cameron. * COPPER: London copper rose on Wednesday for the second straight session, buoyed by brightening economic signals in the United States that forced shorts to cover, and showing near-term resilience to a persistently strong dollar. * OIL: Oil futures pushed closer to $50 a barrel on Wednesday, with U.S. crude hitting its highest in over seven months after industry data suggested a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marks and Spencer Group Full Year Earnings Release Great Portland Estates PLC Full Year Earnings Release Pennon Group PLC Full Year Earnings Release Shaftesbury PLC Half Year Earnings Release Babcock International Group PLC Full Year Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Dixons Carphone PLC Q4 Trading Statement Zoopla Half year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)