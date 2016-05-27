UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3
points, or 0.05 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.04 percent higher at 6,265.65 points on
Thursday, as mining shares rallied along with metals prices to offset weaker
banking and energy stocks.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Final bids for Anglo American's metallurgical coal
mines in Australia, valued at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6,
three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers have rejected an invitation to visit
Sports Direct's headquarters, which the retailer's billionaire founder
Mike Ashley had set as a pre-condition for him to appear in parliament to answer
questions about workers' treatment.
* LIDL: The Schwarz group that owns German discount supermarket chain Lidl
plans to invest 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in 2016, with part
of that going to sprucing up its stores in its home market, a newspaper reported
on Thursday.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Morale among British consumers edged up in May but
uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union membership
continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.
* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would be a serious risk to
global economic growth, the Group of Seven leaders said in a summit declaration
on Friday, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been
discussed.
* OIL: Oil futures fell further in Asian trade on Friday after running into
resistance at the $50-a-barrel mark, as investors worried higher prices could
reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)