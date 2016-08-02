UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

(Adds futures, company news)
Aug 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 30.5 points lower on Monday at 6693.95
points, with energy stocks slipping on weaker crude oil prices and banks losing
ground following the results of the European Union's stress test.
* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the
world's two largest brewers, set out a timetable on Monday for the final stages
of their $100 billion-plus merger, with completion of the deal expected in a
little more than two months.
* MEGGITT: British car and aeroplane parts maker Meggitt stuck to
its annual guidance for low single-digit rise in organic revenue this year, with
strong order intake due to boost growth in the second half of the
year.
* PENDRAGON: Britain's largest car dealership chain Pendragon said
it did not expect to see any major change in the cost of new vehicles after
Britons voted to leave the European Union, pushing down the value of sterling.
* FRESNILLO: Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said its
first-half core profit rose 49 percent, helped by a jump in prices and higher
production.
* ROTORK: Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc said it expected
cost-cutting initiatives to support its full-year performance, as its clients
tighten spending to combat weak oil prices.
* AG BARR: AG Barr Plc, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy
drinks, said it expected input costs to increase from 2017 due to the impact of
a weaker pound.
* DIRECT LINE: Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group
reported a 3.6 percent fall in first-half operating profit from ongoing
operations, hurt by lower investment gains and the new Flood Re levy.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
expressed confidence in its outlook for the rest of the year, after growth
across its regions led to a higher rise in global room revenue for the second
quarter.
* OLD MUTUAL: European private equity fund Cinven is about to
start exclusive talks to buy the Italian wealth arm of financial services firm
Old Mutual for about 300 million euros ($335 million), a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
* BP: BP Plc curtailed production over the weekend on the 60,000
barrel per day (bpd) reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana refinery
for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
* UK INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May will on Tuesday outline her bid to
reshape the British economy for a post-Brexit world, reviving the once
unfashionable concept of industrial policy 30 years after Margaret Thatcher
killed it off.
* UK INSURANCE: Consumers who believe they have been missold loan insurance
have until the end of June 2019 to make a claim, Britain's markets watchdog
proposed on Tuesday.
