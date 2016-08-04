版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 4

Aug 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 to
11 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6634.40 points on
Wednesday, with weaker commodities and property-related stocks offsetting an
HSBC-led rally in banking stocks. 
    * UK INTEREST RATE: The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates for
the first time since 2009 later on Thursday, as Britain's economy teeters on the
brink of recession after June's vote to leave the European Union. 
    * HIKMA: Drugmaker Hikma Plc said full-year core operating profit
from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and
higher-than-expected costs. 
    * VODAFONE/LIBERTY GLOBAL: The European Commission authorised a joint
venture in the Netherlands between British telecoms firm Vodafone Group Plc
 and U.S. cable operator Liberty Global Plc in exchange for
concessions. 
    * LSE/ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc was "fortunate" to have
scrapped a potential counterbid for the London Stock Exchange in May,
ahead of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the head of the New York
Stock Exchange operator said on Wednesday. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto's  CEO said on Wednesday there was no
progress for now on finding infrastructure financing for the massive Simandou
iron ore project in Guinea even after more than 200 meetings with possible
backers. 
    * BP: BP Plc is working to stop a malfunction at the wastewater
treatment plant of its Whiting, Indiana refinery, which allowed
greater-than-permitted amounts of industrial waste to go into Lake Michigan
since last Friday, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. 
    * CAR REGISTRATION: British new car registrations fell marginally in July,
the first time sales have fallen two months in a row for four and a half years,
preliminary industry data covering the first full month since the Brexit vote
showed on Thursday. 
    * EX-DIVS: BP, Relx, SABMiller and Unilever 
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 9.6 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mondi Ltd                                    Half Year 2016 Mondi Ltd
                                              Earnings Release
 Ladbrokes PLC                                Half Year 2016 Ladbrokes PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                      Half Year 2016 RSA Insurance
                                              Group PLC Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                                   Half Year 2016 Cobham PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Serco Group PLC                              Half Year 2016 Serco Group
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 RPS Group PLC                                Half Year 2016 RPS Group PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Vitec Group PLC                              Half Year 2016 Vitec Group
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Johnston Press PLC                           Half Year 2016 Johnston Press
                                              PLC Earnings Release
 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC                    Half Year 2016 Hill & Smith
                                              Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 Pets at Home Group PLC                       Q1 2017 Pets at Home Group
                                              PLC Trading Statement Release
 Aviva PLC                                    Half Year 2016 Aviva PLC
                                              Earnings Release
 Randgold Resources Ltd                       Q2 2016 Randgold Resources
                                              Ltd Earnings Release
 London Stock Exchange                        Interim 2016 London Stock
 Group PLC                                    Exchange Group PLC Earnings
                                              Release
 Inmarsat PLC                                 Q2 2016 Inmarsat PLC Earnings
                                              Release
     
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

