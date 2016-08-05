UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 5

(Adds company news, futures)
Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.4
percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
seen up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 6,740.16 points,
bouncing back from a new three-week low of 6,615.83 hit early in the session,
after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland reported widening first-half losses
and unveiled new plans to offload its Williams & Glyn business on the eve of a
new phase of economic instability caused by Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
* WILLIAM HILL: William Hill, the British bookmaker that recently
sacked its chief executive and has been targeted for a takeover, posted a 16
percent drop in first-half operating profit, hurt by a poor performance in its
online business.
* BELLWAY: British housebuilder Bellway said it would be more
cautious on purchasing new sites after Britons voted to leave the European Union
but that its trading had been encouraging with full-year revenue marginally
ahead of expectations.
* GLENCORE: Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit suspended
production at an underground mine on Thursday after three miners were killed in
an accident, a company official said on Friday.
* NOVO NORDISK: Denmark's Novo Nordisk narrowed its full-year
profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target
range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.
* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc reported a fall in
first-half underlying pretax profit, hurt by adverse weather events and said
Britain's vote to leave the EU is expected to have limited impact on its
operations.
* BARCLAYS: Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays Plc's
clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the
bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
* UK BONDS: A key indicator for British companies' cost of borrowing on
markets fell sharply after the Bank of England on Thursday unveiled a new
corporate bond-buying scheme as part of a broader economic stimulus plan.
* UK LABOUR MARKET: Britain's labour market entered "freefall" after the
vote to leave the European Union, with the number of permanent jobs placed by
recruitment firms last month falling at the fastest pace since May 2009, a
survey showed on Friday.
