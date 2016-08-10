版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 10

Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between
15-18 points lower on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.3 percent, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 42.17 points higher on Tuesday at 6851.3
points, its highest level in 14 months, lifted by gains in major financial
stocks, including Standard Life.      
    * GLENCORE: A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of
nationwide antitrust litigation accusing Glencore Plc and other
commodity companies and banks of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by
reducing supply. 
    * ITV: Entertainment One Ltd will on Wednesday reveal that it has
rejected an offer from ITV Plc, the Financial Times reported late on
Tuesday. 
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 New Europe Property                Q2 Earnings
 Investments Plc                    
 Stock Spirits Group Plc            H1 earnings
 G4S Plc                            H1 earnings
 Share Plc                          H1 earnings
 Prudential Plc                     H1 earnings
 
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

