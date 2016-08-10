UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 10

(Adds futures, company news)

Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 15-18 points lower on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 42.17 points higher on Tuesday at 6851.3 points, its highest level in 14 months, lifted by gains in major financial stocks, including Standard Life.

* INTERSERVE: Interserve Plc, a British support services and construction company, said it would exit its energy-from-waste business, after it took a 70 million pound ($91 million) charge in the first half from cost overruns and delays in a contract in Glasgow.

* STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said its first-half core profit before exceptionals rose 66 percent and appointed Miroslaw Stachowicz as its chief executive.

* G4S: Britain's G4S posted an 8.2 percent rise in first-half core earnings on Wednesday and maintained its dividend, but the group showed limited progress in a drive to cut debt as part of an ongoing overhaul of the security business.

* GLENCORE: A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of nationwide antitrust litigation accusing Glencore Plc and other commodity companies and banks of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin Plc raised its production guidance for 2016, aided by rising output from its Sukari mine in Egypt, and said its second-quarter core profit more than doubled.

* GEM DIAMONDS: Gem Diamonds Ltd said it might need to reassess its full-year guidance for operating costs and ore tonnes treated after extreme weather conditions in Lesotho damaged power lines.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it recovered a 138.57 carat white diamond at the historic Cullinan mine near Pretoria in South Africa.

* ENTERTAINMENT ONE/ITV: Canada's Entertainment One, the owner of children's TV brand Peppa Pig, said its board had rejected a takeover offer priced at 236 pence a share which, according to a source, came from broadcaster ITV.

