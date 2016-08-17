版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 14:03 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17

Aug 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 47.27 points lower on Tuesday at 6893.92
points as the index slipped from a 14-month high due to higher-than-expected UK
inflation data weighed on the market.
    * WM MORRISON: Britain's WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc said on
Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in U.S. online food
retailer Fresh Direct for 45 million pounds ($58 million), more than two years
after it announced the sale. 
    * TULLOW OIL: Ghana's state oil firm is prepared to sell crude from its new
TEN field to the country's under-supplied refinery, instead of shipping it all
offshore as it currently does, its chief executive said on Tuesday. 
 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs early on Wednesday, as
analysts doubted a successful outcome from producer talks to rein in ballooning
oversupply.  
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials raised bets on a rate hike this year, with traders waiting for
minutes from the last Fed policy meeting for more clues. 
    * COPPER: London copper drifted lower on Wednesday as northern hemisphere
summer holidays drained markets of liquidity and direction, with some weight
coming from a dollar rebound ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting later in
the session. 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Apax Global Alpha Ltd              H1 Earnings
 Lookers Plc                        H1 Earnings
 CLS Holdings Plc                   H1 Earnings
 Balfour Beatty Plc                 H1 Earnings
 Admiral Group Plc                  H1 Earnings
 Gem Diamonds Ltd                   H1 Earnings
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐