UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 25

Aug 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13
points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures down about 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,835.78 points on
Wednesday, underperforming its European peers, as a sharp drop in metals prices
put pressure on the mining sector and South Africa-exposed stocks fell as the
rand slipped.
* PHOENIX GROUP: Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of
life assurance funds closed to new customers, said Brexit and the sharp decline
in long-term interest rates are factors that negatively impacted its Solvency II
surplus.
* ESSENTRA: Filter products maker Essentra Plc said it had agreed
to sell its clean wipes making unit to an affiliate of buyout specialist Madison
Industries in a deal worth 220 million pounds ($291 million), exiting a non-core
unit after a turbulent year.
* PLAYTECH: Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said on
Thursday it would return 150 million euros ($169 million) to shareholders
through a special dividend after reporting an 18 percent jump in first-half
revenue, helped by strong performance in its gaming division.
* WPP: The majority owner of Germany's GfK is looking at strategic
options for the market research firm, including a merger or sale, German weekly
magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing no sources.
* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, the Brazilian iron ore joint venture
that halted operations after a dam burst last year, plans to seek bondholder
consent to change terms on $2.2 billion of securities or pursue an exchange
offer, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
* OIL REFINERS: Oil refiners reeling from tumbling profits can expect some
reprieve in the coming weeks as lower production will tame a huge global excess
of gasoline and diesel.
* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE: Hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
said on Wednesday Chief Executive Aloysius Lee notified the board of his
impending resignation.
* SPORTS DIRECT: A powerful City group whose members manage assets worth a
staggering 14 trillion pounds will on Thursday take the unprecedented step of
publicly criticising corporate governance and working practices at Sports Direct
International, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2bCh5zi
* SPORTS DIRECT: An employment agency that supplies warehouse workers to
Sports Direct has put itself on a collision course with Members of
Parliament after declining to amend evidence it gave at a parliamentary hearing,
the Times reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2bB4sQz
* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group Plc boss Antonio Horta-Osorio has
broken his silence over allegations about his private life in a memo to staff
expressing his deep regret for any "damage done to the group's reputation", Sky
News reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2bB62St
* TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco Plc is planning to
offer a new same day "click and collect" service on grocery orders at nearly 300
stores nationwide, Sky News reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2bB5LPu
* OIL: Crude prices dipped on Thursday as brimming U.S. and Asian fuel
inventories returned investor attention to a large global supply overhang,
cutting short a price-rally and restricting Brent crude futures to below the $50
a barrel mark.
* GOLD: Gold on Thursday held slightly above a four-week low touched in the
previous session as the dollar lost some strength ahead of a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that may yield clues on U.S. interest rate policy.
* METALS: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading flat at $4,631 a tonne at 0040 GMT, following 1.7-percent losses in the
previous session when it fell to its weakest since July 24 at $4,622.50
* EX-DIVS: Carnival Plc, Dixons Carphone Plc, Hammerson Plc
, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Prudential Plc,
Taylor Wimpey Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.16 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
