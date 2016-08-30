UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30

Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open
lower, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 21.15 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at
6,838.05, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that a U.S.
interest rate rise could come later this year, a relief for investors after last
week's hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers.
* BHP BILLITON: The deadly collapse of a tailings dam last November at the
Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, was caused
by drainage and design flaws, a report into Brazil's worst-ever environmental
disaster showed on Monday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's North Sea assets that are being
sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded Neptune and Siccar
Point Energy. The companies are looking at a package of the assets offered by
Shell as a part of the $30 billion disposal programme, the Financial Times
reported. on.ft.com/2c3O5wx
Separately, Shell said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of
Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million,
plus royalty interests.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary
vote on Brexit before formally triggering Britain's withdrawal from the European
Union, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday, without specifying sources.
* COPPER: London copper edged up from a nine-week low on Tuesday after
falling for the last six sessions in a row, as the market waits on U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later this week for further clues on the timing of any U.S. rate
hike.
* OIL: Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier
gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze
continued to drag on prices.
