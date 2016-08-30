UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30

(Adds company news items)
Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open
13-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent, lower on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures trading down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash
market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 21.15 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at
6,838.05, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that a U.S.
interest rate rise could come later this year, a relief for investors after last
week's hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers.
* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc, the world's biggest thermal coal
exporter, said on Tuesday a 55-year-old contract worker had died at its Newlands
coal mine in Australia and it had suspended production at the mine.
* BHP BILLITON: The deadly collapse of a tailings dam last November at the
Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, was caused
by drainage and design flaws, a report into Brazil's worst-ever environmental
disaster showed on Monday.
* BP: BP has begun shutting in production at its Thunder Horse, Na
Kika and Atlantis platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against
Tropical Depression Nine, according to a notification on the company's website.
* VECTURA: Respiratory drug specialist Vectura Group Plc said its
asthma therapy Flutiform had not met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial
carried out by its European partner Mundipharma.
* PETROFAC: British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on
Tuesday named former BG Group executive Alastair Cochran as its finance head.
* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc said on
Tuesday it did not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have a
significant impact, after a string of deals helped it post a
better-than-expected first-half profit.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's North Sea assets that are being
sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded Neptune and Siccar
Point Energy. The companies are looking at a package of the assets offered by
Shell as a part of the $30 billion disposal programme, the Financial Times
reported. (on.ft.com/2c3O5wx)
Separately, Shell said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of
Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million,
plus royalty interests.
* UK SKILLS: Global accountant Deloitte has called on Britain's government
not to clamp down on skilled migrants following Brexit, saying it could backfire
on the economy.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary
vote on Brexit before formally triggering Britain's withdrawal from the European
Union, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday, without specifying sources.
* COPPER: London copper edged up from a nine-week low on Tuesday after
falling for the last six sessions in a row, as the market waits on U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later this week for further clues on the timing of any U.S. rate
hike.
* OIL: Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier
gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze
continued to drag on prices.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Sunil
Nair)