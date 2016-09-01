CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 1

(Corrects to reflect company news item on Rolls-Royce was corrected)

Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 39.28 points, or 0.6 percent, on Wednesday at 6,781.51, hit by a late slump in the energy sector, although the index posted its third monthly gain in a row.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline, said on Wednesday it will modify all 100 Rolls-Royce engines on its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners following three engine failures this year caused by corrosion and cracking of turbine blades.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc-owned Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants said an investigation had found a malware attack on servers that processed payment cards used at some of its hotels.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday new natural gas discoveries in a concession area of north Alam El-Shawish in Egypt's western desert.

* POUNDLAND: Activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott Capital has raised its stake in British discount chain Poundland to 22.7 percent, putting it in a position to be able to block an agreed takeover by South African retailer Steinhoff.

* BERKELEY/POLYMETAL: Housebuilder Berkeley Group has lost its place in the blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index after its stock price dropped, partly because of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. FTSE Russell, which handles changes to the index, said on Wednesday that Berkeley would be replaced by Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal, whose shares have surged as economic uncertainty has driven up the price of gold.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May and her top ministers on Wednesday agreed Britain would seek a unique relationship with the European Union, involving controls on immigration as well as a good trade deal.

* COPPER: London copper shifted away from two-month lows and zinc neared 15-month highs on Thursday after China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in August, typically a quiet month for metals demand.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar after falling around 3 percent or more in the previous session following a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week.

* UK BOSSES' PAY: British public companies should be required to create shareholder committees responsible for proposing executive pay, to help constrain the spiralling salaries of top bosses, said a report published on Thursday.

* EX-DIVS: BHP Billiton, Hikma, InterContinental Hotels Group, St James's Place <SJP,L> will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.33 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com