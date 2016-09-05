UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 5

(Adds futures, company news item)

Sept 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28 points, or 0.41 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 6894.60, climbing to a two-week high after data showing a greater than expected slowdown in U.S. employment growth last month lowered the chances of an interest rate hike in the United States this months.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca hopes to convince doctors its experimental injection for severe asthma has an edge over two approved rivals after clinical trials data on Monday showed it worked well when given just once every two months.

* HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc HTG.L said it amended the terms of its credit facility after reporting a first-half loss due to low commodity prices.

* M&S: British retailer Marks & Spencer will cut 500 jobs at its head office this week as its new chief executive Steve Rowe tries to halt a slump in sales, Sky News reported on Saturday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered expects it will remain under U.S. supervision for several more years over lapses in Iran-related anti-money laundering efforts because it needs more time to improve its internal standards, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* OIL: Crude prices inched down on Monday, paring 3 percent gains in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and traders eyed persistent concerns over a global oil glut despite some signs oil producers may try to tackle weak oil prices.

* COPPER: London copper hovered near its weakest in two months on Monday as the dollar gained ground and as investors bet that more mine supply would drag on prices for the rest of the year.

* BREXIT: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday he wants to negotiate a "very strong" free trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the European Union.

* BREXIT: Japan has warned Britain that its exit from the European Union could prompt Japanese financial institutions to relocate from London and listed a raft of concerns from Japanese companies about the transition away of the EU.

* BREXIT: The British government will set out this week how it plans to shape its relationship with the European Union upon leaving the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

* BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was a steady influence during a time of transition, and that the United States had every intention of ensuring the U.S.-Britain relationship continues post-Brexit.

Separately, PM May said that she had discussed Britain leaving the European Union with President Obama, and will consult on how the make sure the two countries have the closest possible trading relationship.

* BREXIT: Britain's economy will suffer as a result of the decision to leave the European Union despite signs in recent economic data that the impact has not been as severe as some predicted, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy appears to have largely avoided a big hit from the Brexit vote in June and is growing at a steady pace while companies have grown slightly more optimistic about the outlook, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.

* UK SHOP PRICES: British shop prices fell at a faster rate in August, although the weak pound could start to feed through to retailers in the months ahead, an industry survey showed on Monday.

* UK FACTORIES: British manufacturers reined in their investment plans after the Brexit vote in June, according to a survey that showed no immediate big hit due to the referendum but may add to doubts about the long-term health of the economy.

* UK EXECUTIVE PAY: The British government will put forward proposals later this year aimed at improving corporate behaviour, including tackling excessive executive pay, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

* UK IMMIGRATION: British Prime Minister Theresa May cast doubt on Sunday on the effectiveness of 'points-based' immigration systems that screen applicants on the basis of factors like education and skills, setting up a potential conflict with some of her own ministers.

* UK/RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

* UK HOUSE BUILDING: The British government is set to announce a 3 billion pound ($4 billion) house building fund to provide developers with cheap loans to boost the sector following the vote to leave the European Union, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

